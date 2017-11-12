Business

Officials investigate dairy farm fire

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:21 PM

MILTON, Vt.

Fire officials in Vermont are investigating a fire that destroyed a barn.

Crews responded to Meadowbrook Acres Inc. in Milton around 11 p.m. Saturday. Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Poirier says a barn on the property had been engulfed completely by the fire.

Authorities say no people or livestock were injured in the fire.

Poirier says two tractors, an excavator and a skid-steer were destroyed in the blaze. A large amount of hay was also destroyed. Officials estimate the farm lost about $500,000 worth of property.

Poirier says the family that owns the farm lost a hunting cabin near Meadowbrook Acres in a fire last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

    A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely.

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge
MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

View More Video