Control board to clarify 'fun' events at Alaska distilleries

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:25 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office will be meeting to clarify whether breweries and distilleries are allowed to host extracurricular activities.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the control board is meeting on Monday to address a memo sent by Alcohol Control Office Director Erika McConnell. The memo states that events such as painting, poetry readings, festivals, fundraisers and "fun" appear to be prohibited under current legislation.

Ursa Major Distillery Owner Rob Borland says it feels like McConnell has declared war on distillery owners. In September, McConnell attempted to stop distilleries from serving mixed drinks in tasting rooms. But no official action on the matter has taken place.

Borland says he sees no reason why people can't enjoy drinks during an activity.

