Business

Senate Judiciary to interview Russian-American lobbyist

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:04 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning a Tuesday interview with a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a campaign meeting last year with President Donald Trump's son. That's according to a person familiar with the interview.

The staff interview behind closed doors with Rinat Akhmetshin (rih-NAHT' ahk-MYET'-shin) is part of the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as an ongoing investigation by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley into lax enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The panel's investigation into Russian meddling has been stalled for weeks amid disputes between Republicans and Democrats. But Grassley has long said he wants to interview Akhmetshin about why he was not registered as a foreign agent.

