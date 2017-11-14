FILE - This undated file photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pacific Ocean off Crescent City, Calif. Rescuers freed the badly tangled whale July 18, 2017, after it had struggled for days against the weight dragging it to the ocean floor. An environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, wants the federal government to declare that California's crab fishing industry is dangerous to whales. The crabbing season opens Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pacific Ocean off Crescent City, Calif. Rescuers freed the badly tangled whale July 18, 2017, after it had struggled for days against the weight dragging it to the ocean floor. An environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, wants the federal government to declare that California's crab fishing industry is dangerous to whales. The crabbing season opens Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Business

Environmental group says California crabbers harming whales

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 5:31 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

An environmental group wants the federal government to declare that California's crab fishing industry is dangerous to whales.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it's petitioned the government to rank the Dungeness crab fishery in the top category of concern for marine mammals. It wants restrictions on where and how much crabbing gear is used.

The crabbing season opens Wednesday.

The center says last year at least 19 humpback whales, two blue whales and one leatherback sea turtle were found tangled up in commercial crab gear off the West Coast last year and the figure has been rising in recent years.

Last month, the center sued the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, alleging it had failed to prevent unlawful entanglements of whales and other marine life.

