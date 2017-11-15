Formal complaint: Oregon state senator harassed 15 women

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2012 file photo, Oregon Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, speaks at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. Oregon Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, filed a formal complaint Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, against Kruse over allegations of sexual harassment and is demanding his expulsion from the Oregon Senate. The Statesman Journal via AP, file Timothy J. Gonzalez