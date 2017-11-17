Can you have too many Starbucks stores? This area will soon find out

Apparently you can never have enough Starbucks in one area because a new store is coming to the 500 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast in Lacey, between an Applebee’s restaurant and a Bank of America branch.
What’s so unusual about that? It will be the eighth Starbucks in the area.
Here’s the existing list of places where you can get a Starbucks coffee: There’s a location inside the Albertson’s at Pacific Avenue and Lilly Road in Olympia; there’s one inside the Target store in Lacey; there are two at Fred Meyer in Lacey; there’s a location at College Street and Pacific Avenue in Lacey; there’s a location inside the Safeway on Martin Way in Olympia; and one at Martin Way and Sleater-Kinney Road, near Hobby Lobby, in Olympia.
That’s seven places where you can get a Starbucks beverage, and the new location will be No. 8, unless one of those existing locations moves into the new destination. A spokesperson for Starbucks said the new location is set to open in summer 2018.
City of Lacey information shows that a building permit for a Starbucks has been issued for 537 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, on property owned by Capital Development Company, the same group that owns South Sound Center. Chris Blume of Capital Development could not be reached Thursday.
Sarah Schelling, an associate planner with the city, said the site, which is under construction, will be home to one building with two tenant spaces. Starbucks will occupy one of the those spaces, while a restaurant is set to come to the remaining space, she said.
The Starbucks also will have a drive-through lane, Schelling said.
Starbucks falls into a Lacey sales tax revenue category called food services and drinking that could use a little boost, city data show.
That category is up about 2 percent this year, but it’s well off a previous trend when that category was up 8.3 percent, Finance Director Troy Woo said. He said one reason that category was lower this year was a mid-summer adjustment made by the city. Some businesses along Martin Way, near Tanglewilde, were reporting sales tax to the city, but that area is actually in the county, Woo said.
Despite the adjustment, the food and drinking category was still trending lower, he said.
“It’s a positive thing to have expansion and to have Starbucks and those types of services,” Woo said.
