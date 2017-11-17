Feds propose $1.8 million fine in Wisconsin plant explosion

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, part of the Didion Milling Plant lies in ruins following a May 31, 2017, explosion in Cambria, Wis. Federal labor officials say the Wisconsin milling company should pay $1.8 million in fines for failing to prevent the fatal explosion. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a news release Friday, Nov. 17, saying that an accumulation of highly combustible grain dust likely caused the explosion. OSHA officials said the explosion was preventable. Wisconsin State Journal via AP File John Hart