University receiving grant to expand cybersecurity training

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:05 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Training for cybersecurity specialists will get a boost at a Kentucky university with a $580,000 federal grant to expand programs.

The University of Louisville says one program will teach cybersecurity measures to public safety employees, while another will use common hardware and software to come up with new teaching methods.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency designated U of L as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education in 2014, and the designation was extended recently through 2019.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. It will support two interdisciplinary programs across three schools — the J.B. Speed School of Engineering, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business.

