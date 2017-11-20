Business

Gas prices up 2 cents per gallon for Thanksgiving travel

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:13 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up two cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.60 per gallon. That price is six cents above the national average of $2.54.

AAA projects that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over 2016.

AAA says the 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 42 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.18 per gallon.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.39 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island.

