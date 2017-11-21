Business

Allegiant and union agree on contract for flight attendants

Flight attendants at Allegiant Air will vote on a labor contract that their union reached after six years of negotiations and one rejected agreement.

The Transport Workers Union said Tuesday that a tentative agreement with Allegiant raises flight attendants' pay by up to 33 percent over five years and includes increases in vacation and compensation for long delays.

Allegiant Vice President Tracy Tulle calls it a fair agreement and says the airline appreciates employees' patience during the negotiation process.

A ratification vote is expected by the end of the year. The Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier has about 1,150 flight attendants.

The same group overwhelmingly voted down a tentative agreement last year. Allegiant's pilots approved their first union contract last year, following three years of negotiations.

