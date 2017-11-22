Business

US durable goods orders fell 1.2 percent in October

AP Economics Writer

November 22, 2017 05:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell last month for the first time since July, pulled down by plummeting orders for commercial aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted the biggest drop in more than a year.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, slid 1.2 percent in October after rising 2.2 percent in September and 2.1 percent in August.

But the figure was warped by an 18.6 percent drop in orders for commercial planes, a category that bounces around from month to month.

Overall, American industry is looking healthy, helped by an improving world economy and a drop in the U.S. dollar, which makes American products less expensive in foreign markets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What you need to know:

-- October's drop in overall orders was the first decrease since a 6.8 percent slide in July.

-- A category that tracks business investment — orders for capital goods excluding defense and aircraft — fell 0.5 percent, the biggest drop since September 2016.

-- Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders were up 0.4 percent, the smallest gain since June.

-- Orders for machinery rose 0.6 percent last month, and orders for computers rose 0.7 percent.

-- An earlier survey by the Institute for Supply Management found that U.S. manufacturing has expanded for 14 straight months.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video