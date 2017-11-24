Business

Out-of-state moving company banned in North Dakota

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BISMARCK, N.D.

An out-of-state moving company that operates under several business names has been banned from operating in North Dakota.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he has issued a cease-and-desist order against All in the Family Moving and Storage NE Inc., which also does business as Able Moving and Storage and Majestic Movers.

Stenehjem says the company violated North Dakota's consumer fraud laws, and there are dozens of complaints against the company that also is under federal investigation.

A working telephone number for the company couldn't immediately be found.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video