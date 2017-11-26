Police: Off-duty officer shoots theft suspect at Texas mall

Business

November 26, 2017

ARLINGTON, Texas

Police say an off-duty officer shot a suspected shoplifter near the food court at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall.

Arlington police spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook tells WFAA-TV the incident occurred late Sunday afternoon after a theft was reported at a store inside The Parks at Arlington mall.

Cook says the male suspect produced a replica handgun and was shot by an officer who thought the weapon was real. The unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Authorities say no one else was injured. The rest of the mall closed early as police evacuated the remaining shoppers.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police are investigating.

