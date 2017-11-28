Court documents reveal Trump paid $1.375M in labor lawsuit

FILE- In this June 17, 1980, file photo, labors work on the old Bonwit Teller building in New York. Donald Trump replaced the building, which was near Central Park and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, with Trump Tower, his main residence before he became president. Trump paid $1.375 million in 1998 to settle a class action lawsuit involving Polish laborers who demolished the building at the site of Trump Tower, according to a settlement unsealed by a judge in November 2017. Howard, File AP Photo