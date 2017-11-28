FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, demonstrators march in opposition to the legalization of marijuana in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores. Rules approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, call for a 600-foot
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, demonstrators march in opposition to the legalization of marijuana in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores. Rules approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, call for a 600-foot 180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools, comparable to the distance required for places that sell alcohol or tobacco.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, demonstrators march in opposition to the legalization of marijuana in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores. Rules approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, call for a 600-foot 180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools, comparable to the distance required for places that sell alcohol or tobacco.

Business

San Francisco approves rules on recreational pot stores

By JANIE HAR Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:58 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

Following weeks of emotional and detailed debate over where to allow new stores, San Francisco supervisors approved regulations Tuesday for the sale of recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in California in January.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted for a 600-foot (180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools, although vocal members of the city's Chinese immigrant community had lobbied for a much larger barrier.

The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed neighborhoods to limit the number of pot shops or ban them outright. Pot advocates considered those provisions unfriendly.

Cannabis supporters cheered when supervisors finally voted late Tuesday. They had rallied earlier in the day to encourage supervisors to hurry up and establish rules so businesses could start preparing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Supervisor Ahsha Safai was the only person to vote against the broad set of regulations, saying that the board had not had enough time to hash out sensitive issues, such as neighborhood input and local zoning.

"This is the issue that divides the board," he said, "this is the issue that divides this city."

Recreational sales become legal in California on Jan. 1, although cities and counties are still struggling to devise regulations for local permits that growers or retailers need for state permits.

San Diego and Palm Springs are among the cities ready for legal sales. Los Angeles is not.

San Francisco will not be ready for sales on New Year's Day but if the mayor signs the legislation quickly, the city could be ready in the first week of the new year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video