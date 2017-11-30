Business

Arizona program to note anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:02 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona will hold a remembrance program on Dec. 7 at the USS Arizona Anchor Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix to note the 76th anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor with a remembrance program.

Gov. Doug Ducey will make remarks and lay a memorial wreath on behalf of the state and two World War II-era aircraft from the Arizona Confederate Air Force will conduct a flyover.

The program will begin at 10:55 a.m., the local time of the attack on U.S. naval and military installations 76 years ago in Hawaii.

The Arizona observance began in 1958 when the Pearl Harbor Survivors organization began holding the memorial.

The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services sponsors the event these days with planning handled by a committee of volunteers.

