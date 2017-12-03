Business

Community meets to address broadband need in Fairbanks

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks residents attended a conference in an effort to create a local broadband internet provider for the city.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska State Rep. David Guttenberg organized the conference, which took place Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Guttenberg says he feels compelled to take action on broadband because he gets so many constituent comments on the poor service in outlying Fairbanks neighborhoods.

Representatives from commercial internet providers including Alaska Communications and AT&T attended the conference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guttenberg says he doesn't believe existing providers are sincere in efforts to improve internet service.

Alaska Communications spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh said after the conference that the Anchorage-based company is already working on a plan to connect large areas around Fairbanks to broadband internet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video