In this March 2, 2017 photo, Akai Alston, bottom, a community outreach worker at U-TURNS, prepares to lead a group therapy session with young people in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore. Alston is one of three outreach workers at U-Turns, a fledgling initiative with the goal of providing an alternative to the streets to teenagers and young adults in west Baltimore. "When we were coming up we didn't have role models," Alston said. "That's the different between us and them: We're giving them options."
Business

10 Things to Know for Monday

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:02 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO INSISTS FBI IS 'IN TATTERS'

President Trump attacks the bureau's credibility, following revelations an FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages was removed from the team investigating Russian election meddling.

2. WHY CVS WANTS TO GET INTO INSURANCE BUSINESS

CVS plans to buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain become a one-stop-shop for health care.

3. SENATE DEMOCRATS UNITE TO OPPOSE TAX BILL

Democrats unanimously reject the GOP president's nearly $1.5 trillion revamp of the tax code.

4. WHAT THERAPISTS SAY ABOUT SEX ADDICTION

It's not an officially recognized psychiatric diagnosis, but even mental health professionals who harbor some doubts on compulsive sexual behavior acknowledge it can harm lives.

5. 'I'VE LEARNED THAT NOT EVERYTHING REVOLVES AROUND VIOLENCE'

A social outreach program called U-TURNS helps give Baltimore teens and young adults an alternative to the city's deadly streets.

6. SILVERDOME STILL STANDING AFTER FAILED IMPLOSION

After some explosive charges misfired, the Detroit Lions' former stadium remains upright and will have to be demolished by heavy equipment.

7. ROY MOORE'S SENATE RUN BECOMES DEMOLITION DERBY

The former judge's campaign loses traction after he's hit with decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct.

8. TRUMP MAY ANNOUNCE PLANS TO REDUCE 2 NATIONAL MONUMENTS

Conservationists and outdoor groups intend to file lawsuits if the president seeks to cut down Utah's Grand Staircase and Bears Ears monuments.

9. LL COOL J IS YOUNGEST KENNEDY CENTER HONOREE

The 49-year-old rapper, and TV producer Norman Lear, are among this year's recipients.

10. COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ARE SET

Alabama will join Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia in postseason, Ohio State falls short.

