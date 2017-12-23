Beverage association targets new Utah DUI law

The national association representing restaurants and bars is criticizing what it says is Utah's lax enforcement of an ignition interlock law for convicted drunken drivers even as a new law lowers the legal limit for DUI.
The American Beverage Institute sent lawmakers letters pointing out that Utah has the second-worst compliance rate in the country for in-car breathalyzers. The letter cites the Traffic Injury Research Foundation.
The letter asks lawmakers why the state is enacting "controversial" laws like the .05 blood-alcohol content one if doesn't enforce current laws.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Republican state Rep. Steve Eliason of Sandy calls the association's criticism "a smoke screen" and says people just shouldn't drink and drive.
The association says the law taking effect Dec. 30, 2018 turns responsible patrons into criminals.
