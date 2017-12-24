Business

Wood-burning power plant shutting down for lack of subsidies

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:19 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LYONSDALE, N.Y.

A 22-megawatt wood-burning power plant in northern New York is shutting down because it's losing state subsidies intended to support renewable energy.

The ReEnergy plant in the Lewis County town of Lyonsdale has stopped operating and will shut down entirely on Dec. 29 if the state Public Service Commission doesn't renew a contract that helps support the plant. ReEnergy is petitioning the PSC for the renewal.

In addition to 18 jobs being eliminated in the wood-burning plant, more than 100 jobs in the logging and trucking industries depend on the plant.

ReEnergy CEO Larry Richardson says the company is looking at repurposing the site, which could include construction of a renewable fuel oil facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video