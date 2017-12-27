Business

Holiday gift: Town gives plow trucks to another town in need

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:31 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SANDISFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts town at one end of the state has spread holiday cheer to a town at the other end that lost its entire snow-plowing fleet in a fire.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Quincy has given Sandisfield three used plow trucks that were delivered before Christmas.

Quincy's mayor saw a report about the fire on a television news program and decided to donate the trucks. A spokesman for the mayor says the equipment otherwise would have been auctioned off as surplus.

Sandisfield Road Superintendent Bobby O'Brien says the trucks need a little work but are in good condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state highway department and other cities also have pitched in to help, donating or lending equipment and assisting in plowing efforts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video