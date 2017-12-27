Business

Ferry stuck on sandbar; 27 people aboard to be evacuated

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:55 PM

NEW YORK

Rescuers are planning to evacuate 27 people from a ferry stuck on a sandbar in the waters off New York City on a frigid night. There are no reports of injuries.

Police and firefighters were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the boat, stuck in Jamaica Bay between Brooklyn and the Rockaway peninsula in Queens.

Firefighters said the ferry owners originally were arranging to have it towed, but an evacuation was getting underway around 7:30 p.m.

A city-sponsored, privately run ferry runs to the Rockaways from lower Manhattan. It's part of a $335 million effort to ease strains on New York's public transportation system.

A message left at the ferry company's office hasn't been returned.

Last month, more than 100 passengers were rescued from a ferry that ran aground off lower Manhattan.

