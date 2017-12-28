West Virginia lawmakers return to brighter outlook

In this February 2017, photo West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, left, and House Speaker Tim Armstead, stand at the start of West Virginia’s legislative session in Charleston, W.Va. With an uptick in West Virginia’s economy, state lawmakers will return to the Capitol in January facing fewer budget troubles and hard choices than the last time. Carmichael says there’s now “a philosophical alignment” that is “pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-coal, pro-natural resources” that may not have been the case before. Michael Virtanen AP Photo