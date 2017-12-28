Business

Man charged with trafficking over 100 pounds of marijuana

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 04:07 PM

BOSTON

Police in Massachusetts say they arrested a Rhode Island man when he arrived at a shipping company to pick up two crates containing more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

Wareham Police say 40-year-old Michael Chen, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested Wednesday after he took possession of the wooden crates from Cape Cod Express, a Wareham, Massachusetts-based shipping company. The company had notified police because the packaging seemed suspicious.

Police say detectives searched the crates and found marijuana packaged in plastic bags totaling 112 pounds.

Chen was charged with trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds and his truck was seized for possible forfeiture proceedings.

It's unclear whether Chen is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

