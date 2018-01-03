Couple arrested in cook's death at fried chicken restaurant

James Goolsby, center, alongside public defender Russell Williams, left, pleads not guilty during his arraignment, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Manchester Superior Court in Manchester, Conn. Police charged the 28-year-old with murder in the death of 36-year-old Norris Jackson, who was shot at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester just before noon last Saturday. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond. Goolsby girlfriend, 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille, was charged with hindering prosecution. She was in custody on a bond of $100,000. Journal Inquirer via AP, Pool Jim Michaud