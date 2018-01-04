Business

Airbnb bans renter who threw raucous New Year's party

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:17 AM

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio

Airbnb says it has permanently banned a man who threw a huge New Year's party at a house in suburban Cleveland where he was renting a room.

Police say about 250 people were crammed inside the home in Seven Hills, Ohio, when officers arrived. They reported seeing partygoers vomiting and breaking windows.

Investigators say the man advertised the party online and charged $5 to enter. He was renting a room for $40 a night.

The homeowner locked himself in his bedroom and called police as the party spiraled out of control. He says the renter had agreed not to throw a party.

Police say the party thrower faces charges including disorderly conduct.

Airbnb tells WJW-TV that such incidents are "incredibly rare."

