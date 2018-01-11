Business

Higher speed passenger train service begins in South Florida

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 04:01 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A higher speed passenger train is set to begin service in South Florida.

The Brightline train will begin introductory service on Saturday, with round-trip fares starting at $20 between its Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations. Officials tell local news outlets the company will make 10 round trips daily and nine trips on weekends. Service will start as early as 6 a.m.

A $10 one-way ticket will buy a seat in the 66-seat Smart Coach. One-way tickets are $15 in the more spacious 50-seat Select Coach.

Brightline is launching its mobile app and a website to buy tickets, check schedules and get other information.

A Miami station is scheduled to open later this year. Eventually, the train will run between Miami and Orlando.

