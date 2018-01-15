Business

Train derails in tunnel in downtown DC, no injuries reported

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:53 AM

WASHINGTON

A train has derailed in a tunnel in downtown Washington but there are no reports of injuries.

The city's Metro rail system said in a tweet that the derailment happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Doug Buchanan said in a telephone interview about an hour after the derailment that "we have no reported injuries at the moment." In a tweet, his department says there is no fire involved.

The rail system's tweet says the Red Line train that derailed was carrying 60 passengers and that the derailment happened outside the Farragut North station. The tweet also said there were no reported injuries.

