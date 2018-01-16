Japan city uses emergency system to recall blowfish packages

This Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, photo provided by Aichi Prefectural Government's Department of Health and Public Welfare shows a package containing potentially deadly liver, top right, a purchaser took it to the health center in Nagoya, central Japan. The town freaked out over the sale of assorted blowfish meat packages containing potentially deadly liver, but nobody had died. The regional health ministry office said Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, a supermarket in Gamagori City, Aichi prefecture, sold five packages of assorted fugu meat containing liver, which is toxic and banned.

Aichi Prefectural Government's Department of Health and Public Welfare via AP)