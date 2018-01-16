Business

New Louisiana law aims to get taxes owed by online shoppers

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Online shoppers get ready. Louisiana is beefing up its efforts to collect taxes on purchases made from out-of-state internet retailers.

Residents who bought products last year from online companies and didn't pay state sales taxes will begin receiving notifications this month from the retailers, telling them they owe taxes to the state.

The Department of Revenue says this is the first year notice letters, to be mailed by Jan. 31, will be sent to shoppers. But they'll be an annual occurrence under 2016 legislation.

Louisiana taxpayers are supposed to report online purchases for which state sales tax wasn't charged on their income tax returns and pay taxes on them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under the new law, retailers also must send annual reports to the revenue department, which can cross-check the information with tax returns.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video