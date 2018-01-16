Business

Malloy vetoes bill restoring Medicare assistance funds

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:04 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has vetoed a bill that restored $54 million to a program that helps more than 100,000 seniors and people with disabilities pay for Medicare-related expenses.

The Democrat said Tuesday the budget changes lawmakers made to fund the program "are wishful thinking, double-counting, and pushing problems off into the future." Democrats and Republicans disagree with Malloy's characterization. House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) called for a veto override.

Malloy had urged lawmakers against passing the bill, telling them he delayed the cuts until July 1.

Also Tuesday, new revenue estimates show Connecticut's budget reserve account has grown to nearly $900 million, due to unexpected income tax revenues. However, new budget rules prevent that money from being used to address the current, approximate $260 million deficit.

