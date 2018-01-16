More Videos

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Pause
Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish 0:51

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

  • A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn

    The Workforce Readiness Center will teach and re-certify mechanics, techs and offer other training for employees.

The Workforce Readiness Center will teach and re-certify mechanics, techs and offer other training for employees. Boeing video
The Workforce Readiness Center will teach and re-certify mechanics, techs and offer other training for employees. Boeing video

Business

Auburn welcomes new Boeing training center

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 16, 2018 04:29 PM

It’s not every day any more that The Boeing Co. builds a facility in the Puget Sound region.

On Monday, the aerospace company gave Auburn and Boeing’s Auburn site time to celebrate just that.

The Workforce Readiness Center is the Auburn site’s first new building in 25 years.

Workers and dignitaries marked the grand opening of the facility, which is dedicated “to enhancing the skills of Boeing Fabrication employees in Puget Sound and, in particular, the Auburn site’s 6,000 employees,” according to Boeing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two-story, 71,000-square-foot building, built at a reported cost of about $17 million, will become a hub for Boeing to teach new skills in robotics, programming and manufacturing.

The center “will help us to recruit people, develop their careers and retain employees that are critical to our long-term success,” said Kim Smith, vice president of Boeing Fabrication.

The new facility brings:

▪ Equipment Services training for mechanics and technicians to receive new training and obtain re-certifications.

▪ New and refresher courses for a range of manufacturing, engineering and office skills.

▪ Refresher and introductory classes for the company’s safety program.

▪ Training for the Boeing Production System.

The center also is the new home for Auburn’s medical clinic and will be headquarters for IAM/Boeing Joint Programs in the South Sound.

The site’s former medical clinic will be demolished and replaced with an Operations Readiness Center and a warehouse.

“Along with Boeing’s planned Operations Readiness Center, the Workforce Readiness Center maintains our community’s status as a critical hub in the supply chain,” said Julia Jordan, president and CEO of the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Pause
Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish 0:51

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video