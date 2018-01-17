Saudi Arabia to transfer $2 billion after urgent Yemen plea

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, women display paper currency after receiving cash support from UNICEF, in Sanaa, Yemen. Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered the transfer of $2 billion to Yemen, a day after the war-torn country's Saudi-backed prime minister called on the kingdom and its allies to save the local currency from "complete collapse." Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that funds would be deposited in Yemen's Central Bank to help address the "deteriorating economic situation faced by the Yemeni people." Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo