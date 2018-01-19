South Sound bike shop owner is riding off into the sunset — on two wheels, of course.

More Videos 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement Pause 1:30 W.F. West's Kiara Steen discusses season sweep of Black Hills 1:36 Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:45 Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:25 First Night State College features icy art Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation. After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com