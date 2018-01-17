Business

Virginia city invests $500K in bitcoin 'mining' facility

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 05:57 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority is investing $500,000 toward a local company's bitcoin "mining" facility.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the city awarded the money Tuesday to BCause LLC, which is investing nearly $65 million toward its facility.

Though bitcoin was classified as a legal, convertible decentralized virtual currency in 2013 by the U.S. Treasury, its price was falling Wednesday as some countries reported they may ban cryptocurrencies. One bitcoin is worth about $10,000.

Company founder Tom Flake says the data center will be the largest in North America, bringing about 100 full-time jobs to the area with an average annual salary of $60,000. He said patrons will be able to lease mining machines for around $5,000 a year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The operation is set to be up and running by next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video