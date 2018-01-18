Business

Survey: Texas, US retail gasoline prices up this week

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 06:00 AM

COPPELL, Texas

Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 2 cents to reach an average $2.28 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country increased 3 cents to reach an average $2.54 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the state's highest gasoline prices at an average $2.48 per gallon.

AAA officials say retail gasoline prices are increasing across the U.S., with Texas having the lowest average cost per gallon of all states.

