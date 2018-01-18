Former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Blankenship will face two other Republican candidates in the May 8th primary.
Former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Blankenship will face two other Republican candidates in the May 8th primary. Steve Helber AP Photo
Former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Blankenship will face two other Republican candidates in the May 8th primary. Steve Helber AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Convicted ex-coal CEO kicks off US Senate bid

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 05:08 PM

LOGAN, W.Va.

The Latest on the Senate campaign of former coal executive Don Blankenship (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A former coal company CEO who went to prison for charges arising from the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades has kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign, telling an audience that pro-coal President Donald Trump presents a real opportunity for West Virginia.

Blankenship received several ovations from the more than 100 supporters attending the town hall-styled event Thursday evening in Logan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says having Trump and a Republican-controlled state Legislature gives us an opportunity to create jobs "that we cannot afford to miss" and "may never come again."

Blankenship will face U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the May 8 GOP primary. Democrat Joe Manchin is seeking re-election.

The 67-year-old Blankenship was released from a federal prison in California last year after serving a one-year term.

Blankenship was sentenced in 2016 for a misdemeanor conviction of conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine in southern West Virginia, where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion.

____

6:25 a.m.

A former coal company CEO who went to prison for charges related to the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades is kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign with a town hall meeting for voters.

Ex-Massey Energy boss Don Blankenship is scheduled to attend the meeting Thursday night in Logan.

Blankenship will face U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the May 8 GOP primary. Democrat Joe Manchin is seeking re-election.

The 67-year-old Blankenship was released from a federal prison in California last year after serving a one-year term.

Blankenship was sentenced in 2016 for a misdemeanor conviction of conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine in southern West Virginia, where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement

    After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation.

Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement

Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 1:58

Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

View More Video