Gas prices still inching up in northern New England

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still on the rise in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets says the price has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in New Hampshire in the last week, averaging $2.49. The price in Maine went up 1.9 cents to an average of $2.56 a gallon. Vermont's price also increased 1.3 cents, to $2.60 a gallon.

The national average was unchanged the last week at $2.53 a gallon. It's 8.8 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

