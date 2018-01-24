Some GOP-counties in Oregon backed Medicaid-funding measure

In a Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 photo, Jessica Keck, 39, of Salem, drops off a ballot as Nate Braun works security at the Marion Country Elections park and drop site in the parking lot of the Walmart on Commercial St. SE in Salem, Ore. Voters in eight Oregon counties that voted for Donald Trump helped pass a ballot measure that approved taxes on providers of insurance and health care coverage to pay for Medicaid for low-income residents. Statesman-Journal via AP Anna Reed