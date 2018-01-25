Woman dies after car plunges off ferry dock in Anacortes

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman from Everett died after she drove her Jeep Cherokee through a barrier and off a dock at the Washington State Ferries terminal at Anacortes.
Officials suspended ferry service on San Juan Islands routes for several hours Thursday after the incident.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that divers recovered the body of Nicole K. Barney while a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the water.
Trooper Heather Axtman said preliminary investigation found that Barney apparently arrived at about 7:50 a.m., paid the ferry fare, then drove into the vehicle staging area and parked.
Axtman says at about 9:45 a.m. she drove off at a high rate of speed and went off the end of the dock. Axtman says no one else was in the vehicle.
Authorities are investigating.
