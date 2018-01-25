Lawmakers advance ban on abortions based on Down syndrome

A committee of Utah lawmakers has pushed forward a bill that would bar doctors from performing abortions sought because the fetus has Down syndrome.
The committee voted to send the measure to a vote on the House floor despite concerns from some lawmakers that legislative lawyers warned the proposal is likely unconstitutional.
Legislators supporting the measure say abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome are "a eugenic-like eradication" of an entire class of people.
Their vote in support followed an emotional, two-hour hearing Thursday night where people with Down syndrome and other disabilities and the parents of such children spoke for and against the measure.
Opponents argued it inserts the government into an emotional, personal decision between women, families and their doctors.
