FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, waves as he arrives at the headquarters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Alwaleed bin Talal was released on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, from the luxury hotel where he has been held since November, according to three of his associates, marking the end of a chapter in a wide-reaching anti-corruption probe that has been shrouded in secrecy and intrigue. The prince, 62, had been the most well-known and prominent detainee held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since Nov. 4, when his much younger cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the surprise raids against prominent princes, businessmen, ministers and military officers. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo
Business

Freed Saudi prince's Kingdom Holding firm climbs 10 percent

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 02:18 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Stocks in Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's investment firm have surged a day after he was released from detention in connection with an anti-corruption campaign.

The billionaire prince is one of the world's wealthiest people, with investments in several major firms, including Citigroup, Lyft, Twitter and international hotel chains. He is chairman of Kingdom Holding Company, which was trading 9.97 percent higher Sunday on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange.

The prince's associates say he was freed Saturday after more than 80 days in detention at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. Dozens of high-profile detainees were held there in connection with the anti-corruption sweep that began in early November.

Most detainees have since been released after agreeing to hand over substantial financial assets to the government.

  Comments  