US home prices post 6.2 percent increase

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

January 30, 2018 06:03 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. home prices rose a sharply in November, lifted by a shortage of homes on the market.

Standard & Poor's says its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index increased 6.2 percent in November from a year earlier after climbing 6.1 percent in October.

Seattle saw 12.7 percent price increase, Las Vegas 10.6 percent and San Francisco 9.1 percent. Washington D.C. prices rose just 3.3 percent, lowest among the 20 metropolitan areas measured.

The national housing index has registered annual gains of 5 percent or more for 16 months.

David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted that housing construction is running well below historical levels. "Without more supply, home prices may continue to substantially outpace inflation," he said.

