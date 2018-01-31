Survey: US companies added healthy 234,000 jobs in January

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, job seekers stand at a booth at a job fair at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. U.S. businesses kept hiring at a healthy pace in January 2018, a sign the economy is off to a solid start for the year, a private survey found. Payroll processor ADP says that companies added 234,000 jobs, led by big gains in services firms, such as hotels, restaurants, retail, education and health. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo