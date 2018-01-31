Wages rise at 2.6 percent in 2017 despite Q4 slowdown

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, job seeker Alejandra Bastidas fills out an application at a job fair in Sweetwater, Fla. U.S. workers’ wages and benefits grew 2.6 percent last year, the fastest 12-month pace since the spring of 2015. The 12-month gain in wages and benefits came despite a slight slowdown at the end of last year with wages and benefits rising 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, a tiny dip from a 0.7 percent gain in the third quarter. Still, the 12-month gain was an improvement from a 2.2 percent gain for the 12 months ending in December 2016. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo