Need a job? Home Depot hiring events set for Feb. 8 in Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater

If you need a job, or are looking to change jobs, The Home Depot is hiring in a big way and has scheduled hiring events next week at its stores in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. All of the hiring events take place on Feb. 8.
Here’s when and where you need to go:
Olympia store
▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1325 Fones Road SE.
Lacey store
▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1450 Marvin Road NE.
Tumwater store
▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1101 Kingswood Drive SW.
