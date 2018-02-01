The Home Depot has scheduled hiring events at its Thurston County stores next week.
The Home Depot has scheduled hiring events at its Thurston County stores next week. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2012
The Home Depot has scheduled hiring events at its Thurston County stores next week. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2012

Business

Need a job? Home Depot hiring events set for Feb. 8 in Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

February 01, 2018 10:44 AM

If you need a job, or are looking to change jobs, The Home Depot is hiring in a big way and has scheduled hiring events next week at its stores in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. All of the hiring events take place on Feb. 8.

Here’s when and where you need to go:

Olympia store

▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1325 Fones Road SE.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lacey store

▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1450 Marvin Road NE.

Tumwater store

▪ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. at 1101 Kingswood Drive SW.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  