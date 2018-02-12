The Port of Olympia commission will decide Monday whether to name a trail (highlighted in red) for Nisqually tribal activist Billy Frank Jr.
The Port of Olympia commission will decide Monday whether to name a trail (highlighted in red) for Nisqually tribal activist Billy Frank Jr. Courtesy Port of Olympia
The Port of Olympia commission will decide Monday whether to name a trail (highlighted in red) for Nisqually tribal activist Billy Frank Jr. Courtesy Port of Olympia

Business

A trail, not a street, might be named for this famous Nisqually tribal activist

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

February 12, 2018 07:00 AM

The Port of Olympia commission will decide Monday whether to approve a waterfront project named for Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal activist who died in 2014.

The proposal would rename a trail that runs along East Bay to radio station KGY. It would include signs along the route explaining Frank’s history. The cost to the port is estimated at $25,000 out of a total cost of $80,000. If the project is approved, a dedication and blessing is set for March 9.

The proposal differs slightly from a previous pitch when proponents wanted to rename Marine Drive for Frank. Port longshore workers were opposed to that idea, saying it would give port critics a reason to criticize truck traffic along the route because it would be viewed as dishonoring Frank’s name.

The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, 626 Columbia St. NW, suite 1-B, Olympia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  