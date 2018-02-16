You’ve driven by Well 80 on Fourth Avenue for months. Now, it’s about to get real.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:28 New Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia Pause 2:05 Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:27 Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:40 Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Well 80 Brewhouse owner Chris Knudson (right) and head brewer Paul Pearson talk about what's on tap with the new Olympia brewhouse which opens in March. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Well 80 Brewhouse owner Chris Knudson (right) and head brewer Paul Pearson talk about what's on tap with the new Olympia brewhouse which opens in March. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com