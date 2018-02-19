Group pushing to save IU running course from construction

A push is on to protect the Indiana University cross country course from the planned construction of a new hospital facility in Bloomington.
A group called Friends of the IU Cross Country Course started a campaign after Indiana University Health announced it would build its new Regional Academic Health Center on the location of the IU Golf Course's driving range along the Indiana 45/46 Bypass.
Group co-chairman Matt Flaherty tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that he's surprised IU Health plans a surface parking lot over an active green space that's part of the cross country course. He says the course is open to the public for running and is a valuable health resource.
University spokesman Chuck Carney says the cross country course is being modified and won't go away.
