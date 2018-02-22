The Latest: Ban proposed on young buying assault rifles

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:28 New Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia Pause 2:05 Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:27 Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:40 Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America Video Link copy Embed Code copy

National Rifle Association executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre said opponents of gun rights "hate individual freedoms" and want to eliminate the 2nd Amendment. LaPierre spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. Associated Press

